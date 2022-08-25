SFU Burnaby unveils 28,000 sq ft state-of-the-art dining space (PHOTO)

We love eating our way around Burnaby’s top-notch restaurants, and it looks like students returning to SFU’s campus in this city have a great new destination to chow down themselves.

The Dining Commons at this campus has undergone a significant expansion. The dedicated dining space now sprawls over 28,000 sq ft, including a patio and mezzanine level.

This area offers seating for an additional 500 people at family-style tables and even has bar seating up for grabs too.

In addition to the increased space, people can look forward to more electrical outlets and WiFi availability.

But aside from the structural stuff, let’s get to the food. The Dining Commons will be offering 10+ culinary stations, which is what we really care about.

These options will include eats from global cuisines and plant-forward options, according to SFU’s website.

Folks can expect the following stations, to name a few:

The Hot Plate: Choose your protein, veggies, and sauce before it’s cooked in front of you on a Teppanyaki-style grill.

Sprout: Plant-forward foods.

Create: Build-your-own omelet in the morning and pasta in the evening here. The Dining Commons staff will make it to your specifications.

My Pantry: The popular DIY kitchen will reopen as a space for "students to exercise their culinary chops."

The Stacks: Build your own sandwich or opt for a chef-created daily feature

The newly updated Dining Commons was designed with sustainability in mind. The space is a LEED Gold building (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

Other measures like using reusable dishware and cutlery, using local produce, and composting are also at the forefront of SFU’s sustainability efforts here.

The university is also a Fair Trade Gold Campus, meaning coffee, sugar, bananas, and some spices used on campus are Fairtrade certified.

The dining expansion and all the bells and whistles that come with it will be open for Fall 2022.

Starting September 6 at 7 am this space will be open 24/7.