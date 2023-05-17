Sunbathing woman sexually assaulted on English Bay Beach

Vancouver Police say a strange man approached a woman at a busy beach and sexually assaulted her over the weekend, and say he may have had other victims.

Police say the woman was sunbathing at English Bay in the West End around suppertime on Sunday when she was approached by a man who claimed to be a massage therapist.

Police say he began touching the woman, then sexually assaulted her. He then walked away towards Stanley Park.

The woman called the police and provided a description of the suspect, and later an arrest was made, but charges have not been approved by Crown counsel.

“VPD investigators believe the same man may have approached a number of other people on the beach during the busy weekend and would like to speak to anyone who interacted with him or saw him massaging other beachgoers,” police say.

There were thousands of other beachgoers in the area over the weekend as the region continues to see unusually hot temperatures for this time of year.

“The suspect is a South Asian man in his 30s with a medium-heavy build and short, dark hair. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white and blue striped shirt, and beige cargo shorts,” police say, adding that they are unable to release a photo or name the suspect at this stage of the investigation by law.