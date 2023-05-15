Man outraged by mess after hot weekend at busy Metro Vancouver river (VIDEOS)

Sunburns aren’t the only awful aftermath of this weekend’s unseasonably scorching heat.

The most popular places to cool down saw hundreds of overheated residents descend upon them — but there seem to be lots of garbage grossness left in their wake.

That was the case in Maple Ridge by Davidson’s Pool’s Hot Rocks along the Alouette River, a favourite not-so-hidden treasure for floating and relaxing in the area.

A busy weekend in BC has resulted in a lot of garbage by some of the most popular spots – like the Hot Rocks in Maple Ridge along the river. 🎥Austin-taylor Maschke pic.twitter.com/xwyiqRS4nD — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) May 15, 2023

Austin-Taylor Maschke, a Maple Ridge local, captured the major crowd over the weekend when temperatures hit in the high 20s — something unheard of for the second week of May.

Maschke says it was obvious people didn’t respect the area and had left a ton of garbage.

A good reminder to not be a jerk when it comes to your garbage. He says he’s voluntarily cleaning it up today and asking folks to be respectful. pic.twitter.com/5kjvdY83Vm — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) May 15, 2023

“Whenever you come to Hot Rocks you gotta pick up your trash,” he said as he and a few others voluntarily packed up the refuse on both Sunday and Monday mornings.

“It’s bad. There’s like six garbage bags with the top full and that’s just from us locals picking the stuff up. So, do your part.”

He says the other concern was that people acted disrespectfully to others and he spotted people throwing glass bottles near children.

“There are many young kids that play here and every so often step on bottle caps and broken glass,” he said.

The city’s website encourages no glass bottles or containers for this spot.

If you want to read more about how to enjoy and tube this spot, head to this link but remember to clean up after yourselves!