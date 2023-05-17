Fire in Kitsilano sends smoke into hazy Vancouver sky (PHOTOS)

A shed fire in Kitsilano sent smoke into the sky over Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The smoke was visible from the Kitsilano neighbourhood as well as across English Bay in the West End.

Al Gregory, acting assistant chief of operations with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said crews arrived at a home at 5th Avenue and Bayswater to find a shed completely engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to a shed on a neighbouring property, as well as a tree between them. It also melted the siding of a neighbouring house, Gregory said.

“Crews were able to get the fire knocked down fairly quickly with hand lines, so there was only damage to the two sheds,” he said.

Thankfully there were no injuries reported, although the fire appears to have affected power in the area. Gregory said there were some power lines in the area of the fire, and that BC Hydro is on scene to reconnect customers.