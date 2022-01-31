NewsCrime

Machete attack leaves man with two partially severed fingers in Vancouver

Jan 31 2022, 10:27 pm
Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

Vancouver Police shared some grisly news on Twitter about a machete attack at an SRO that left a 26-year-old man with two partially severed fingers.

While few details have been released, police say the attack occurred inside the Colonial Hotel in Gastown.

The VPD has identified a person of interest.

The incident took place on January 28, just before 8 am. VPD was notified by BC Ambulance Service, which had been called to the hotel. No arrests have been made, and police also haven’t identified a motive for the attack.

The victim, who also suffered knife wounds to his left knee, was apparently attacked while he was asleep at the Vancouver SRO.

The Colonial Hotel is located on 122 Water Street, in a fairly populated area of Gastown near Vancouver Film School.

Vancouver has seen a series of violent incidents take place over the last several weeks, including a tourist being stabbed inside of a Tim Hortons and a woman being attacked outside of the Hotel Georgia. Both incidents were considered random attacks.

