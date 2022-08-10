K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN exploring Vancouver ahead of concert (PHOTOS)
SEVENTEEN, a K-Pop group known for their powerhouse performances, seems to be thoroughly enjoying what Vancouver has to offer before their concert Wednesday night.
The popular 13-member boy group will be performing at Rogers Arena to kick start their North American Be The Sun World Tour.
#Seventeen (@pledis_17) kicks off their World Tour in Vancouver this week and we can't wait! 🫰💎
RT if you're going to #BETHESUNinVan! pic.twitter.com/KXeQnYRZps
— Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) August 7, 2022
The band is known for hits like “HOT”, “Rock with You” and “Ready to Love” landed in YVR and were greeted by a swarm of fans earlier this week.
@shaa_n_n_ It was a stampede 😰 #shaa #seventeen #seventeenvancouver ♬ original sound – Shaa
@xlilyrixx #vancouver #seventeen #seventeenvancouver #seventeen17_official #seventeen세븐틴 ♬ original sound – Lily
@yuyuwoo_ i got swarmed with the crowd and starting running without knowing why. After this vid I just called people I got seperated with and went back home, please don’t do this😭 #seventeen #seventeenvancouver #yuyuwoo_ @danhengsrealgf ♬ 오리지널 사운드 – yuyu – is going to see svt
Here is what some of the band members have been up to:
Jun
View this post on Instagram
S.Coups
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Joshua
View this post on Instagram
DK
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- John Cena celebrates wedding weekend at exclusive Vancouver club (PHOTO)
- Filming for Apple TV+ Godzilla series takes over Vancouver suburb
- Dua Lipa concertgoers injured after fireworks set off inside Scotiabank Arena (VIDEO)
The8
View this post on Instagram
Mingyu
View this post on Instagram
Jeonghan
View this post on Instagram
Hoshi
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram