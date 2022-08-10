SEVENTEEN, a K-Pop group known for their powerhouse performances, seems to be thoroughly enjoying what Vancouver has to offer before their concert Wednesday night.

The popular 13-member boy group will be performing at Rogers Arena to kick start their North American Be The Sun World Tour.

#Seventeen (@pledis_17) kicks off their World Tour in Vancouver this week and we can't wait! 🫰💎 RT if you're going to #BETHESUNinVan! pic.twitter.com/KXeQnYRZps — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) August 7, 2022

The band is known for hits like “HOT”, “Rock with You” and “Ready to Love” landed in YVR and were greeted by a swarm of fans earlier this week.



Here is what some of the band members have been up to:

Jun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUN 文俊辉 (@junhui_moon)



S.Coups

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COUPS (@sound_of_coups)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COUPS (@sound_of_coups)



Joshua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Hong (@joshu_acoustic)

DK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 도겸 (@dk_is_dokyeom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 도겸 (@dk_is_dokyeom)

The8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The8 디에잇 (@xuminghao_o)

Mingyu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민규 (@min9yu_k)



Jeonghan