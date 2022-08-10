CuratedCelebrities

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN exploring Vancouver ahead of concert (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 10 2022, 8:05 pm
Lancôme Official/Instagram | Kim Mingyu/Instagram

SEVENTEEN, a K-Pop group known for their powerhouse performances, seems to be thoroughly enjoying what Vancouver has to offer before their concert Wednesday night.

The popular 13-member boy group will be performing at Rogers Arena to kick start their  North American Be The Sun World Tour.

The band is known for hits like “HOT”, “Rock with You” and “Ready to Love” landed in YVR and were greeted by a swarm of fans earlier this week.

@shaa_n_n_ It was a stampede 😰 #shaa #seventeen #seventeenvancouver ♬ original sound – Shaa

@xlilyrixx #vancouver #seventeen #seventeenvancouver #seventeen17_official #seventeen세븐틴 ♬ original sound – Lily

@yuyuwoo_ i got swarmed with the crowd and starting running without knowing why. After this vid I just called people I got seperated with and went back home, please don’t do this😭 #seventeen #seventeenvancouver #yuyuwoo_ @danhengsrealgf ♬ 오리지널 사운드 – yuyu – is going to see svt


Here is what some of the band members have been up to:

Jun 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JUN 文俊辉 (@junhui_moon)


S.Coups

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COUPS (@sound_of_coups)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by COUPS (@sound_of_coups)


Joshua

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joshua Hong (@joshu_acoustic)

DK

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 도겸 (@dk_is_dokyeom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 도겸 (@dk_is_dokyeom)

The8

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The8 디에잇 (@xuminghao_o)

Mingyu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김민규 (@min9yu_k)


Jeonghan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 윤정한 (@jeonghaniyoo_n)

Hoshi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOSHI (@ho5hi_kwon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOSHI (@ho5hi_kwon)

