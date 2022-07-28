NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthCuratedMediaCelebrities

Filming for Apple TV+ Godzilla series takes over Vancouver suburb

Jul 28 2022, 9:25 pm
A new live-action TV series that’s cast some Hollywood stars is filming in a Richmond suburb this week.

The Steveston Merchants Association tweeted Wednesday that a show tentatively called Hourglass was filming at the Steveston Harbour Authority and will be sticking around the neighbourhood until Saturday.

According to Apple TV+, this series follows “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

There will be some familiar faces in this new series in the Monsterverse franchise, including Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt.

Other names attached to the show include Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Earlier this month, the cast was also filming in Vancouver.

This first season started filming in BC this month and is expected to wrap up in the late fall.

