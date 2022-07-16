After being seen around town over the past week, John Cena and his bride were seen heading into a swanky club in Vancouver.

TMZ spotted John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh walking into the ultra-exclusive Vancouver Club.

According to TMZ, Cena and Shariatzadeh officially got married in a small ceremony in 2020 in Tampa, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are apparently spending this weekend having a bash in Vancouver.

The WWE star and actor has been spending time in Vancouver this week, checking out some local dining spots — including Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, one of Vancouver’s premier fine dining and raw bar experiences.

A source tells Daily Hive that Cena and his wife dined on the acclaimed 845 Burrard Street restaurant’s patio on Tuesday evening, no doubt enjoying the warm weather and top-notch seafood.