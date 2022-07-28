Stadium concerts typically have some sort of pyrotechnics coordinated ahead of time but the fireworks that went off at last night’s Dua Lipa concert were unplanned.

Concertgoers who were at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto posted videos on social media when the fireworks started to go off around 11:42 pm. It’s alleged that someone snuck them in and set them off themselves.

“Someone sneaks fireworks into the Dua Lipa concert?” reads one tweet.

POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/q61noVJ4J2 — laura (@laurathestork) July 28, 2022

Didn’t realize the fireworks at the @DUALIPA concert at @ScotiabankArena were not planned until Dua actually pulled her hair back 🫠 pic.twitter.com/JyS4KnFAjm — k• (@Kayleypew) July 28, 2022

Others in attendance took to social media to provide their own point of view. Many mistook the sound of the fireworks for gunshots.

One user on Twitter says security at Scotiabank barely checked bags that night.

security unfortunately barely checked bags tonight :/ mine wasn’t checked and neither was my friends…. very scary — av (@avxroses) July 28, 2022

“After what happened at Ariana’s Manchester concert, you’d think security would know better!!” says another, referencing the 2017 concert at Manchester Arena where a suspect detonated a bomb inside, killing 22 people and injuring 116 more.

Isabelle Docto, who sat in the 300s section of the arena, comments on the lack of urgency on security’s part.

“It’s so weird because it seemed like there was no urgency from security or any real panic, so we were all confused,” she tells Daily Hive.

Scotiabank Arena has not released a public statement. Daily Hive has reached out for comment but have yet to hear a response.

Police tell Daily Hive three people suffered minor injuries and were seen by internal EMS medics at the venue.

“There is no suspect information at this time,” police say, adding that it’s still an active investigation. “Investigators are working with security at the arena to view video surveillance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.