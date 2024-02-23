A stylish Yaletown condo with a very famous owner just hit Vancouver’s real estate market with an asking price of $2.3 million.

Seth Rogen has put his Hamilton Street penthouse up for sale after owning it for 14 years.

Listing agent Patti Martin helped Rogen purchase the property back 2010. The star has used it over the years to host family and friends visiting his home city of Vancouver.

Now, Martin hopes to find a new owner for the snazzy property.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Martin told Daily Hive Urbanized. “They renovated it to really capture some newness but also to honour the building.”

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at the corner or Hamilton and Davie streets spans more than 1,400 square feet and features eye-popping blue kitchen cupboards set against exposed brick and wooden beams in the loft-style space.

The bedrooms on the second floor feature custom cabinetry and spacious walk-in closets, and there’s also a private patio with views of downtown Vancouver. Skylights help flood the space with natural light, and the ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom features a dual waterfall shower.

Martin thinks the unit would be ideal for a buyer who wants a unique space nestled amid the hustle and bustle of Yaletown.

Anyone interested in setting up a viewing can contact Martin.