Temperature rollercoaster ahead for BC, according to weather forecast

“Below seasonal” is not exactly what people living in BC were hoping to hear regarding September’s weather forecast.

After an unseasonably hot and dry July and August, we finally saw some precipitation recently, but many are still looking to the sky for a return of “normal” BC conditions for this time of year.

According to the Weather Network’s national forecast for September, the first days of fall might give us all weather whiplash.

That’s because it is expected to be colder than normal for the first few weeks.

By the time fall hits September 22, that will switch to above-seasonal conditions for most of the province, particularly the West Coast.

Typically, temperatures hover in the 20s before dropping to the mid-10s by the end of the month, according to weather data. That’s really what we are seeing this week, so it’s unclear when The Weather Network predicts we will see that dip and how much we could drop.

But it probably isn’t time to put those summer clothes away just yet.

“It’s still a couple of weeks away, so the timing is a bit up in the air, but forecasters see signals that warmth will return to Western Canada by the latter half of September,” the network said.

That might mean a fall patio season or impact the efforts to douse the wildfires still burning in our province.

Across the country, it’s also a bit of a roller coaster.

“This burst of summer-like heat is only the beginning of a nationwide pattern that will more closely resemble a seesaw than anything consistent,” The Weather Network reported.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, we could be in for a “winter whiteout” for 2023/2024.

“From the Atlantic seaboard to Arctic shores to the Pacific Coast — in almost every nook and cranny that typically sees snow — Canadians should expect oodles of fluffy white throughout the season,” the magazine said.

“This will be coupled with seasonably chilly temperatures at or below normal.”