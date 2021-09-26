Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot is a staggering $70 million

The Lotto Max jackpot is set to soar next week after no winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s draw.

According to Loto-Québec, the jackpot for Tuesday’s draw will be a staggering $70 million. Approximately 13 Maxmillions prizes each worth $1 million will be up for grabs as well.

Altogether, Tuesday’s total prize pool will be about $83 million.

While Friday’s draw didn’t produce any big ticket wins, some people came close. Two tickets matched six out of the seven numbers needed, plus the bonus, for a prize of $179,391.

With no Maxmillions winners, either, the tickets were Friday’s biggest payouts.

The last time the jackpot hit $70 million—which is as high as it can go—was in June.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online until 10:30 pm on Tuesday. Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The odds of winning the jackpot in the Canada-wide lottery are 1 in 33,294,800. But that lucky one could be you.