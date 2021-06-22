Imagine starting off mid-week $140 million richer?

As a result of nobody winning Lotto Max’s big-time $70 million draw on Friday, the record-setting jackpot is carrying over to Tuesday night.

The jackpot will be worth a jaw-dropping $140 million — the $70 million jackpot plus 70 $1 million prizes.

In an email with Daily Hive, Senior Public Affairs Director for Loto-Québec Renaud Dugas says this is the 17th consecutive week the prize has been carried over. Dugas says Lotto Max’s longest-running unclaimed jackpot took place over 24 weeks, from April 22, 2011, to September 30, 2011. According to the Crown corporation, this is the eighth time the Lotto Max jackpot has hit its cap of $70,000,000 since revamping the game in May 2019.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

It’s a jackpot-in-a-box. Get your ticket for Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 million plus an est. 70 MAXMILLIONS! #DreamToTheMax pic.twitter.com/g3criSbYTN — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 21, 2021

The draws for the Canada-wide lottery are held on a biweekly basis, every Tuesday and Friday.

Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 14 months have gone, is anything really impossible?