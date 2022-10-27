Sephora's holiday sale kicks off Friday and the discounts are massive

It’s the most magical time of the year if you are a makeup/skincare/haircare lover.

Beauty retailer Sephora is launching its annual holiday sale savings event Friday, and it kicks off more than a week of big savings.

Many use the sale to stock up on their tried and true favourites, beauty holy grails, celebrity-created brands, or even a coveted $135+ Crème de la Mer moisturizer that would otherwise break the bank.

There are several savings events during their “Holiday Savings Event” between October 28 and November 7, with discounts offered both in-store and online.

The first offering is 30% off for Sephora Collection products and 20% off for Rouge members — that begins on Friday. Rouge members spend more than $1,000 a year at Sephora. Yes, you read that right. But if you bought just one Guerlain anti-aging serum and an Olaplex shampoo and conditioner, you’d be in that category.

On Tuesday, November 1, the sale also knocks 15% off the bill for VIB members. To get VIB status, you need to spend more than $350 a year at Sephora and sign up to receive the discount.

On Thursday, November 3, Insiders receive 10% off their order. There is no minimum purchasing amount to become an insider.

Sephora holds several insider sales throughout the year; the next one is expected in the spring.

To find out more about the sales and offerings, head to the website.