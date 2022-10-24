You can get some of the rarest spirits in the world at this BCL event

Filling your liquor cabinet with easy-drinking spirits is a must, but if there’s a special occasion, or a friend or family has some particularly expensive taste, it’s always good to have something more top-shelf on hand.

If you’re looking to class up your cabinet, BCLIQUOR is launching their 2022 Premium Spirit Release collection on November 5.

Featuring some of the rarest and most sought-after spirits, this collection of unique products will have something for both budding spirit enthusiasts and avid collectors.

The collection includes Laphroaig’s Càirdeas scotch, a limited-edition single malt, aged in first-fill ex-Maker’s Mark bourbon barrels, which gives it the quintessential Laphroaig taste.

There will also be the newest release from Bowmore’s Timeless series, a 27-year-old Islay region scotch; the Suntory World Whiskey, which unites whiskies distilled in Irish, Japanese, Canadian, American, and Scotch; Knob Creek’s 12-year-old bourbon, which scored 95 points on Whisky Advocate in 2020. Also included is the Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair’s single malt scotch whiskey, which won a silver medal at the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2022.

While the collection features a large number of whiskies, there will be other award-winning, top-shelf spirits up for grabs.

Among those featured are Storywood Speyside 14 Añejo Tequila, which won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2020 and Penfolds Lot 1990 Brandy, that’s been maturing for nearly three decades.

Selected spirits will be available at all participating BCLIQUOR stores, but the broadest selection of products will be featured at the 39th and Cambie and Park Royal Signature locations.

These BCLIQUOR locations will also be holding two in-person draws for some of these highly sought-after products.

The Park Royal draw will take place in person on Wednesday, November 2 at 7:15 pm, and participants will have a chance to win the Old Forester Birthday 2021 and 2022 Bourbons and the Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The 39th & Cambie draw will take place in person on Thursday, November 3 at 7:15 pm, with prizes from Macallan like the Distil Your World New York Limited Edition, the Fine & Rare 1985 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the M Black 2022 Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and the 30-Year-Old Sherry Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Participating stores will open starting at 8 am on release day, with hundreds of exciting bottles becoming available in-store on a first-come, first-served basis. As these are rare items, quantities are limited, bottle restrictions may apply, and product selection varies per store.

For more event information, including participating stores and the full range of products included in the Premium Spirit Release, visit BCLIQUOR’s website.

To find articles and food and drink recipes, check out the latest issue of TASTE magazine. For updates on sales, new products, and special releases, follow @bcliquorstores on Instagram.