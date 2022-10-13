Adidas is throwing another massive 70% off sale near Toronto

It’s time to revamp that fall wardrobe and shop fresh kicks on the cheap.
Back by popular demand, Adidas is holding another massive warehouse sale and everything is up to 70% off. This includes thousands of shoes, apparel, and accessories for men and women.
View this post on Instagram
The warehouse sale runs from November 1 to November 6 at Hall 2 of The International Centre in Mississauga.
Doors open at 10 am and you can shop until 9 pm most nights. Here are the full hours:
Tuesday: 10 am to 9 pm
Wednesday: 10 am to 9 pm
Thursday: 10 am to 9 pm
Friday: 10 am to 9 pm
Saturday: 10 am to 7 pm
According to the organizers, all items purchased will be final sale, and only debit and credit cards will be accepted. No cash!
- You might also like:
- First magic mushroom dispensary now open in Toronto
- Canadian businesses will now be able to charge you their side of credit card fees
- Shop 'til you drop: 12 new stores coming to Yorkdale this fall
Adidas Warehouse Sale
Where: 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga
When: November 1 to November 6