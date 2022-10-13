NewsShoppingCurated

Adidas is throwing another massive 70% off sale near Toronto

Oct 13 2022, 2:21 pm
Adidas is throwing another massive 70% off sale near Toronto
It’s time to revamp that fall wardrobe and shop fresh kicks on the cheap.

Back by popular demand, Adidas is holding another massive warehouse sale and everything is up to 70% off. This includes thousands of shoes, apparel, and accessories for men and women.

 
 
 
 
 
The warehouse sale runs from November 1 to November 6 at Hall 2 of The International Centre in Mississauga. 

Doors open at 10 am and you can shop until 9 pm most nights. Here are the full hours:

Tuesday: 10 am to 9 pm
Wednesday: 10 am to 9 pm
Thursday: 10 am to 9 pm
Friday: 10 am to 9 pm
Saturday: 10 am to 7 pm

According to the organizers, all items purchased will be final sale, and only debit and credit cards will be accepted. No cash! 

Adidas Warehouse Sale

Where: 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga
When: November 1 to November 6

