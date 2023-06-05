Semi flying down wrong side of BC highway narrowly avoids deadly crash (VIDEO)

A woman said she is grateful for her husband’s quick thinking on a BC highway after what could have been a deadly collision.

She told Daily Hive her husband was driving south of Clearwater on Highway 5 when a tractor drove onto oncoming traffic to take over another trailer.

The video was shared by Clearwater’s mayor, who also pointed out that the commercial vehicle passed another on a yellow double solid line “right at the Forestry office.”

Another near death experience on Highway 5 in Clearwater involving commercial vehicle passing another on a double solid . Right at the Forestry office . K Bratten video. @PeterMilobar @RadioNLNews @CBCKamloops @Rob_Fleming @mikefarnworthbc pic.twitter.com/F8G9aiV16U — Merlin Blackwell, Mayor 🤦‍♂️ (@BlackwellMerlin) June 4, 2023

“The only reason no one wrecked is that there are 2 right turn lanes there to enter North Thompson Provincial Park and the Forestry office,” Mayor Merlin Blackwell said.

This incident happened Friday around 7 pm.

The woman who shared the video said she hoped in sharing it, people could be aware and drive defensively.

“We all want to get where we are going safely. It all happened so fast; pretty scary for sure,” she said. “Thankful my husband is a great driver.”

Mayor Merlin Blackwell suggested on Twitter that fully staffed RCMP highway patrol is needed in the area.