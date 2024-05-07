

The Vancouver Canucks had a different look on their power play at practice today.

The team’s coaching staff, well-known for their lengthy track record in the NHL, took some reps on the power play as the team practiced its penalty kill.

Rick Tocchet occupied the net front, Sergei Gonchar was on one wing, and the two Sedin Twins were stationed on the other side.

#Canucks showing off a new power play unit featuring Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Rick Tocchet and Sergei Gonchar. A lot of star power on this unit, could be something here. pic.twitter.com/H2wOdoRtrD — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 7, 2024

The foursome has well over 1,000 career points with the man-advantage among them. They would’ve made a fearsome top power-play unit in their prime.

Player Career PP goals Career PP assists Career PP points Rick Tocchet 130 132 262 Sergei Gonchar 102 325 427 Henrik Sedin 61 308 369 Daniel Sedin 138 229 367

“That was real fun,” said Dakota Joshua after practice about going up against the NHL legends. “I know that they like when they get a chance to show their skill off again.”

“That helps a lot. Picking their brain on what they’re looking and seeing goes a long way. Very nice that we have that luxury to have those guys out there.”

Joshua wasn’t the only one who had fun with the coaches hopping in the drill. Canucks fans on social media were also loving the sight of the Sedins, Tocchet, and Gonchar whipping the puck around.

That would have been one hell of a power play back in the day — Dave (@Dave41333865) May 7, 2024

Prime Tocchet with the sedins would have been one of the best lines ever. And god help anyone who tried to mess with the Twins. — Anthm (@Anthm197469) May 7, 2024

Tocc net-front, Hank half-boards, Danny bumper, Gonchar point… just need Nazzy shooting from the opposite circle. Or maybe Sami Salo with the bomb on the other point… 🤔 — Random Scrub (@randomscrub23) May 7, 2024

Seeing the Sedins on a powerplay again like https://t.co/ax1iORAqid pic.twitter.com/PejVlRIjtE — Rui Yang Xu (@ruixu38) May 7, 2024

It’s an improvement over the 2017 unit pic.twitter.com/wHzqdsy6hC — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 7, 2024

Tocchet net front 💪 — Gary Moen (@garymoen88) May 7, 2024

Some fans even thought the coaches might still have some juice left in the tank.

Probably better than our second unit tbh — Bones (@strombone69_) May 7, 2024

Foot speed probably isn’t what it used to be but think this group will be more effective anyway. — Malcolm (@malcolmert) May 7, 2024

Can they be the second unit for game 1 — Kyle (@KyleFreyasfadir) May 7, 2024

The legends power play, which was joined by defenceman Mark Friedman, even managed to score a goal at one point in practice.

The #Canucks practice PP unit of Rick Tocchet, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Sergei Gonchar & Mark Friedman scores on the PK unit pic.twitter.com/02aiKOO2Da — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) May 7, 2024

“Two feet in,” said Tocchet with a chuckle when asked about the goal.

The Canucks start their second-round series tomorrow against the Edmonton Oilers. They’ll need to hope their penalty kill practice today paid off, as they’re facing one of the league’s best power plays.

The puck drops at 7 pm PT as the top two Pacific Division teams fight for a spot in the conference finals.