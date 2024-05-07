SportsHockeyCanucks

Sedins and Tocchet showed their skills at practice and Canucks fans loved it

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
May 7 2024, 10:55 pm
Sedins and Tocchet showed their skills at practice and Canucks fans loved it
@Canucks/X


Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks had a different look on their power play at practice today.

The team’s coaching staff, well-known for their lengthy track record in the NHL, took some reps on the power play as the team practiced its penalty kill.

Rick Tocchet occupied the net front, Sergei Gonchar was on one wing, and the two Sedin Twins were stationed on the other side.

The foursome has well over 1,000 career points with the man-advantage among them. They would’ve made a fearsome top power-play unit in their prime.

Player Career PP goals Career PP assists Career PP points
Rick Tocchet 130 132 262
Sergei Gonchar 102 325 427
Henrik Sedin 61 308 369
Daniel Sedin 138 229 367

“That was real fun,” said Dakota Joshua after practice about going up against the NHL legends. “I know that they like when they get a chance to show their skill off again.”

“That helps a lot. Picking their brain on what they’re looking and seeing goes a long way. Very nice that we have that luxury to have those guys out there.”

Joshua wasn’t the only one who had fun with the coaches hopping in the drill. Canucks fans on social media were also loving the sight of the Sedins, Tocchet, and Gonchar whipping the puck around.

Some fans even thought the coaches might still have some juice left in the tank.

The legends power play, which was joined by defenceman Mark Friedman, even managed to score a goal at one point in practice.

“Two feet in,” said Tocchet with a chuckle when asked about the goal.

The Canucks start their second-round series tomorrow against the Edmonton Oilers. They’ll need to hope their penalty kill practice today paid off, as they’re facing one of the league’s best power plays.

The puck drops at 7 pm PT as the top two Pacific Division teams fight for a spot in the conference finals.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop