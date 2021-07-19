Targeted shooting outside Surrey pub leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Surrey RCMP is appealing to witnesses after a man was shot near the Brownsville Pub in Whalley early Monday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of an injured man under the Patullo Bridge around 1:15 am on July 19.

A male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, police believe the incident was targeted. The victim is known to police, they said.

The RCMP suspect that the man was shot near the Brownsville Pub, in the 11900 block of Old Yale Road.

Witnesses, anyone with information on the victim’s whereabouts, and those with dash-cam footage are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.