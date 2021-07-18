Victim sustains minor injuries after drive-by shooting in Surrey

RCMP in Surrey are investigating after a drive-by shooting left one person with minor injuries on Saturday evening.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of 128 Street and 60th Avenue around 5 pm on July 17 for reports that shots had been fired from one vehicle into another.

According to the RCMP, a red Dodge Caravan was in the left turn lane of the intersection when a white Audi drove past and fired “numerous” shots into the windshield and passenger side of the minivan.

The Audi, described as a newer model Q5 SUV, continued southbound on 128 Street towards 56 Avenue. The suspect vehicle has not yet been located, police said.

Neither of the van’s two occupants were struck by gunfire, although one sustained minor injured from breaking glass.

Surrey RCMP have launched an investigation into the incident, and said officers are “seeking the intended victims cooperation” in order to gather more information.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the shooting is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.