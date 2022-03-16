Canada’s first Wingstop location is getting ready to open in Toronto, and we now know exactly where it will be located.

“Flavours coming to Toronto in 2022,” reads signage on the door, covering any chance of curious eyes taking a peek at what’s inside.

Setting up shop just outside Runnymede Station, Wingstop has taken over the previous McDonald’s storefront, teasing its opening.

The chain had announced its Canadian expansion back in April of 2021, agreeing to open 100 Wingstop locations across the country in the next 10 years.

“Wingstop in Canada marks another key step toward our stated goal of becoming a Top 10 Global Brand and further validates the portability of our brand on a global level,” said Nicolas Boudet, president of international at Wingstop.

“We currently see Wingstop addressing a need in the Canadian market with our unique brand positioning and product offering and believe this is a market where we can replicate the success we’ve experienced in the US, based on Canadians’ appreciation and craving for bold flavour and high-quality product.”

The restaurant says Canada was targeted for its global expansion because of its proximity to the US and similarities in consumer behaviours.

Keep an eye out for its opening at 2218 Bloor Street West in the very near future.