Second woman dies after Uber crash on Metro Vancouver highway

A recent serious crash along a highway in Burnaby has claimed the lives of two of four passengers in an Uber.

Sources, who have asked to remain anonymous, confirmed a young woman injured in the crash on Sunday, February 18, had succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Her passing comes a day after family and friends gathered to pay their respects to 20-year-old Jenna Hepperle , who died at the scene. Many have shared their grief for the Maple Ridge resident on social media as they also call for answers into how this tragedy occurred.

Daily Hive spoke with Jeanine Hayes, a close friend and colleague to Hepperle’s mother, who called the tragic incident “incredibly sad” as the young woman “was such a good person.”

The crash occurred after the Uber driver pulled over to the side of Highway 1 near the Sprott Street off-ramp. While stopped, another vehicle, an SUV, travelling in the same direction hit the vehicle. The fatal crash happened around 3:45 am.

According to Jennifer Miller, whose daughter was injured in the crash, the four friends had been out celebrating one of their birthdays and took an Uber home together.

Miller’s daughter was sick in the backseat and said the driver pulled over to help.

“Her friend was holding her hair on the side of the road. Her friend screamed her name in absolute fear. Next thing my daughter knew, she was over the median in the grass/gravel,” Miller said.

An anonymous source called the young woman who died over the weekend a “good Samaritan” as she had pushed the girl who was sick out of the way, “saving her life.”

A fourth girl was sent to hospital in critical condition and Daily Hive is awaiting an update on her condition at this time.