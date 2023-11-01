Man charged in connection to disturbing Aldergrove car crash caught on video

Editor’s note: This story contains a disturbing video which may be offensive to some viewers.

A man has been charged in connection to a disturbing video that has surfaced online of what seems to be a person hanging from an open car door as the driver holds on to them.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that 44-year-old Kultar Gill was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm following incidents that allegedly occurred on October 29 at or near Langley.

In the video, a black vehicle with the driver’s door open can be seen heading down Fraser Highway in Aldergrove before it takes a wide turn up onto a curb island, turning onto 270th Street, and crashing into Aldergrove Community Policing Station.

While the vehicle is moving, a man in a yellow sweater driving the vehicle can be seen holding on to another person gripping onto the car door as they are dragged along the pavement.

Langley RCMP says officers did respond to a motor vehicle crash at the Community Policing Office on October 29 around 8:30 pm.

Officers who responded to the scene found several witnesses at the scene helping a female occupant out of a vehicle that collided with the office.

The woman was given first aid was initiated and BC Emergency Health Services transported her to hospital.

RCMP added witnesses said the driver left the collision scene on foot and the driver was located a short distance away and arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The man arrested was transported to Langley Detachment for further investigation, Mounties said.

“Witness information has determined the incident may have begun further east on Fraser Highway. Currently, Fraser Highway from 268th Street to 276th Street [was] closed to traffic,” RCMP added.

Daily Hive has reached out to a martial artist “Black Mamba” and the founder of Mamba Martial Arts Academy, which is based in Abbotsford after social posts linked the man in the video with this prominent figure.

Daily Hive did not receive a comment.

Langley RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) are assisting with the investigation.

Gill’s next appearance is set for Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police have asked the public if they have video footage, witnessed the collision, or the driving prior to the crash to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.