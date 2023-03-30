A family-owned and run bakery in East Vancouver has announced that it has decided to temporarily close due to some “family circumstances.”

On Thursday, March 30, Seasons Bakery shared a heartfelt note to its Instagram account, addressed to its “valued customers and friends.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we have to close the doors to our bakery at this time,” the note explained. “While we would have loved to remain open, there are some family circumstances we have encountered that take precedence at this time.”

While the owners did not elaborate on the personal circumstances surrounding the closure, it did note that they hope to be able to reopen again at a later date.

“We are so appreciative of your love, care and concern for us, the kind words and the laughter. We hope to serve you again in the future,” the note continued.

The business has closed comments on the post, preferring for folks to privately message or email them instead.

Seasons Bakery, located at 2879 Commercial Drive, has been well-loved in the community, serving the neighourhood house-made croissants, pastries, bread, and other goods.

The bakery has already been marked as “temporarily closed” on Google Maps, and while its owners have not shared any kind of timeline suggesting when they may be able to reopen – or if it will operate in the same space again – it’s clear that the community remains supportive of Seasons Bakery and its potential future.