Back in February, Dished shared that the Guu family of restaurants had announced that a new restaurant concept was in the works.

Guu Toramasa is now set to open in downtown Vancouver at 757 Seymour Street, the former location of a Ryuu Japanese Kitchen outpost.

Officially opening this Saturday, April 1, this new spot will offer Osaka-inspired food to Vancouverites, according to its website.

“The two staff members who manage Tramasa are originally from Osaka, which led to the creation of Guu Toramasa based on the theme of Osaka’s food culture,” a note on the website explains.

Guu currently operates several other restaurants in Vancouver including Guu Davie, Guu with Otokomae (Water Street), Guu ​Robson, Guu Thurlow, and its sister eatery Haraheri (formerly Guu Garden).

Guu Toramasa has yet to share a menu, so you’ll have to check it out this weekend to get a sense of its Osaka-style street food.

Address: 757 Seymour Street, Vancouver

