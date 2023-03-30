FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Guu Toramasa to open in downtown Vancouver this weekend

Mar 30 2023, 6:29 pm
Courtesy Guu Toramasa

Back in February, Dished shared that the Guu family of restaurants had announced that a new restaurant concept was in the works.

Guu Toramasa is now set to open in downtown Vancouver at 757 Seymour Street, the former location of a Ryuu Japanese Kitchen outpost.

Officially opening this Saturday, April 1, this new spot will offer Osaka-inspired food to Vancouverites, according to its website.

“The two staff members who manage Tramasa are originally from Osaka, which led to the creation of Guu Toramasa based on the theme of Osaka’s food culture,” a note on the website explains.

Courtesy Guu Toramasa

Courtesy Guu Toramasa

Courtesy Guu Toramasa

Guu currently operates several other restaurants in Vancouver including Guu Davie, Guu with Otokomae (Water Street), Guu ​Robson, Guu Thurlow, and its sister eatery Haraheri (formerly Guu Garden).

Guu Toramasa has yet to share a menu, so you’ll have to check it out this weekend to get a sense of its Osaka-style street food.

Guu Toramasa

Address: 757 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Instagram

