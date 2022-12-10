"Travel only if necessary": Sea to Sky hampered by snow and delays (PHOTOS)

The Sea to Sky highway is best driven by prepared, patient drivers only this weekend.

A travel advisory is in effect roughly between Squamish and Pemberton as the region experiencing snowy winter driving conditions, according to Drive BC.

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall by Saturday afternoon, and Drive BC warns that travel delays and congestion are expected on all roads.

Stalled vehicles and semis caused delays for travellers, and highway cameras showed significant congestion.

⚠️#BCHwy99 southbound stalled vehicle north of Brohm Lake blocking the right lane. #SeaToSky #Squamish — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 10, 2022

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has a snowfall warning in effect, and says snow will continue into Saturday night.

“A strong frontal system is developing and expected to bring snow, heavy at times to the Sea to Sky Highway and Whistler region. The heavy snow will begin early this evening and will continue through tonight and much of Saturday,” said ECCC.

But if you’re already in Whistler, then the snow could have been welcome news for you because Blackcomb said it received 30 cm of fresh snow overnight.

❄️Powder Alert!❄️ 30cm of fresh snow overnight, today will be cloudy with snow continuing throughout the day. Alpine high of -4°c. Listen to the Snowphone for your daily weather and snow report. Presented by @TELUS https://t.co/7D7tSaxrQZ — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) December 10, 2022

With files from Daily Hive Staff.