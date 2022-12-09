Sea to Sky snowfall warning issued for 25 cm of powder in forecast

The Sea to Sky Highway is set to receive a sizeable dump of snow this weekend, which could make it treacherous for drivers travelling between Vancouver and Whistler.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday morning, saying 15 to 25 centimetres is expected to fall on the highway between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

“A strong frontal system is developing and expected to bring snow, heavy at times to the Sea to Sky Highway and Whistler region. The heavy snow will begin early this evening and will continue through tonight and much of Saturday,” the weather agency said.

Although the snow dump will be good news for skiers and snowboarders at Whistler Blackcomb, getting to the mountain won’t be an easy feat for drivers coming in from Vancouver or Squamish.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” ECCC said. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”