Uninvited gusts: Messy weather on the way for Vancouver and BC highways

While it won’t snow this weekend in lower elevations of Metro Vancouver, some wet and messy weather could be in store if you’re heading out anywhere that requires you to take some major BC highways.

Throughout the week, Environment and Climate Change Canada put out several special weather bulletins regarding winter conditions on highways.

Now, The Weather Network is saying that things could get messy with another snowy system that could bring flakes to higher elevations in the Lower Mainland, potentially creating dangerous conditions along major BC highways.

The messy weather isn’t limited to BC highways, though, as things could get blustery in Vancouver tonight into Saturday.

According to The Weather Network, the system has kicked off as of Friday morning, beginning with rain, which has already started falling around Metro Vancouver.

Snowfall will start in the afternoon for higher elevations on Vancouver Island, mainly rain along the coast.

The Weather Network says to be prepared for messy driving.

“If you are going out to the ski slopes, watch for dangerous road conditions.”

The Weather Network predicts 15-20 cm of snow along the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler. The Coquihalla could also see up to 15 cm in some parts.

When it comes to wind, the worst will be Friday evening into Saturday afternoon, when Vancouver could see gusts up to 50 km/h.

The strong winds and precipitation are expected to ease on Saturday evening, but there could be some light flurries for southern BC.