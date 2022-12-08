Snow worries! Vancouver not likely to see flakes fall until next week

After the “Great Snow Disaster of 2022,” it’s no wonder any mention of snow puts Vancouverites in a bit of a spiral.

But it appears that a warmup has left Vancouver’s reputation as a rainy city untouched for at least a few more days.

This might be sad news for those who were looking forward to a snow day on Friday but is an absolute relief for anyone still reeling from the 11-hour commute from last week’s snow chaos.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is now predicting that snow will fall at higher elevations only, and it will likely be more wet snow than anything, and that rain will be hitting places like Vancouver, Surrey, and Langley until Sunday.

But don’t put the shovels away just yet.

While temperatures are expected to hover above the freezing mark and even reach a balmy 7°C on Sunday, the seven-day forecast does show a chance of flurries Monday night and Tuesday morning as the low drops down to -1°C.

In the meantime, for those hoping to head out of town, be wary of winter-like conditions on the highways, even if it’s raining in Vancouver.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Sea to Sky for Thursday, with heavy snow expected to taper off in the evening and places like Squamish and Whistler getting up to 20 cm.

This is great news for skiers and snowboarders but may make getting to the mountain treacherous.

There is also an advisory in place for Highway 3.

Check DriveBC for the latest on the conditions on those routes.