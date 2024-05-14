NewsPets & AnimalsCuratedOutdoors

Sea lion lounging along Stanley Park seawall is how we'd rather be today

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
May 14 2024, 5:07 pm
Sea lion lounging along Stanley Park seawall is how we'd rather be today
A sea lion who pulled up for a sunset nap along the Stanley Park seawall delighted onlookers Monday evening, and the creature’s chill vibe is what we’ll be channelling all week.

The sea lion chose a flat piece of rock on the north side of the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge for its chill spot, lying in the sun with the North Shore mountains visible in the background.

Sea lion off Stanley Park May 13 around 8pm.
byu/arenablanca invancouver

“He’s so majestic,” one person wrote on Reddit.

It’s common to see seals, herons, eagles, and other wildlife along the seawall — but it’s less often seawall users will spot a sea lion. They certainly do visit Burrard Inlet though. This past winter, they could be heard barking along the Coal Harbour seawall.

The sea lion on Monday evening wasn’t so boisterous though, and appeared to be enjoying the sunset just like the humans walking above on the seawall were.

So take this as your cue to get out for that evening walk. You might just spot some wildlife.

sea lion stanley park seawall

