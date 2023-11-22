"A first for me": Wild sea lion and octopus fight filmed in Canadian waters

Although sea lions are familiar to Bryant, she had never seen one fighting with an octopus before.

Daily Hive reached out to the Vancouver Aquarium to find out if this kind of tussle is a common occurrence.

Dr. Martin Haulena, the director of animal health, says these two species have a history.

“So they obviously don’t have pans and marks and knives. So what they [sea lions] do is they grab on to larger fishes or trash around and break them up a little bit.”

According to Haulena, sea lions lock in their prey by biting down on one arm at a time and flinging the octopus’ body with all its strength to rip off an arm to swallow it whole.

While Steller sea lions often prey on octopuses, such an encounter is not often captured on camera, but Haulena says that it’s typical for these two to battle it out.

“It’s a very kind of normal behaviour. Nothing weird,” says Haulena.

So, to answer the question, who would win a fight, the sea lion or an octopus?

According to VancouverIsland.com, despite an octopus’ ability to wrap itself around the head of the sea lion, the latter can bite pretty fiercely, leaving the advantage to the sea lion.

However, in this video, it had to work a little harder due to one fiercely determined octopus who sadly was not victorious.

“As much as I hoped the octopus would survive, it looked like, in the end, the sea lion won,” says Bryant.

With files from Nikitha Martins