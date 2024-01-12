These frolicking sea lions will warm your heart on this cold Vancouver day

Some marine residents of downtown Vancouver appeared thrilled with this winter’s first snowfall as they splashed at the surface Thursday afternoon.

Steph Guerin filmed a group of sea lions in Coal Harbour surface and resurface, churning the water as they caught glimpses of the snow.

Guerin also spotted two seals, who blew water from their noses before focusing their giant eyes on the camera.

Commenters on TikTok loved the video set to a peaceful piano sound.

“It may be cold out, but this warms my heart,” one person said.

“I love our city, it really is beautiful and special,” another said.

Guerin’s video added some much-needed calm to Vancouver TikTok, with other videos from Thursday’s snowfall capturing chaos on the roads. One woman was seen stepping out of her car as it slid down a hill, and others recorded multi-car pileups on steep and icy roads.

Mainroad Lower Mainland’s general manager, Darren Ell, told Daily Hive that Thursday’s steep temperature drop meant snow stuck to roads, making conditions slick for commuters. A 25-vehicle pileup on Highway 91 was the biggest issue the Ministry of Transportation dealt with, though both say the region’s highways were in much better shape as of Friday morning.

We may not know how to handle snowy roads here in Vancouver, but at least we can watch wildlife enjoy a snow day.