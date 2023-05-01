IKEA is having a high tea event for Mother’s Day in Richmond

Mother’s Day is coming up and IKEA has some delicious plans for the occasion.

The Richmond location of our favourite Swedish furniture store will be hosting a special Mother’s Day High Tea on Sunday, May 14, with two seatings at noon and 3 pm.

The celebratory spread includes sandwich varieties like miniature roast beef, salmon pinwheel with mustard dill sauce, and cucumber with dill cream cheese.

Folks can also expect other bites on the menu, like IKEA’s famous Swedish meatball and plant ball skewers, vegetable samosas, and vegetarian spring rolls.

Regarding the sweet stuff, we’re told Swedish Daim cake, Swedish almond cake, vegan chocolate torte, and fresh strawberries will be up for grabs along with fresh fruit-infused water, tea, and organic dark roast coffee.

Tickets are limited and available for purchase from IKEA Richmond’s Swedish Restaurant.

The price of this event is $39.99 for two people.

Mother’s Day High Tea at IKEA Richmond

When: May 14 at noon and 3 pm

Where: IKEA Richmond

Price: $39.99 for two