Get FREE admission to Science World this Saturday

Apr 19 2022, 4:13 pm
Science World/Flickr
It’s a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and now you can discover everything under the dome for free this weekend.

Science World has announced its popular Free Day event will happen on Saturday, April 23. Visitors can pre-book a timed slot from 10 am to 5 pm to explore all of the exciting exhibits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Science World (@scienceworldca)

The feature attraction is T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, where guests can meet the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.

Presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants, the epic exhibit will bring visitors face-to-face with the most iconic dinosaur in the world while revealing its amazing story.

T. rex The Ultimate Predator

A full-scale cast of the T. rex fossil skeleton on display in the Museum’s Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs—in a different pose—is the subject of the exhibition’s “shadow theatre,” in which the skeleton’s 40-foot shadow will “come to life” and demonstrate to visitors how the animal battled prey—and its own kind. (© AMNH/D. Finnin)

Stop by the Atrium to learn about fasting in the animal kingdom with Mustaali Raj’s 30 Days of Ramadan. The art exhibit invites viewers to find joy in learning while fostering a deeper connection with nature.

Mustaali Raj

30 Days of Ramadan by Mustaali Raj (scienceworld.ca)

Also opening in the Atrium this week is Inside Cern, a new photo exhibit by acclaimed Swiss photographer Andri Pol. The art exhibition gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at CERN, one of the world’s leading centres for global scientific research.

Inside Cern (Andri Pol/Submitted)

Other Science World favourites will also be open to guests, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

The free day, presented by BC Hydro, is an all-ages event. Tickets are available today at noon at scienceworld.ca and pre-booking is encouraged as the event is expected to fill up.

Science World Free Day

When: April 23, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Science World at TELUS World of Science – 1455 Quebec Street
Cost: Free. Tickets are available today at noon at scienceworld.ca and pre-booking is encouraged as the event is expected to fill up.

