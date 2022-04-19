It’s a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and now you can discover everything under the dome for free this weekend.
Science World has announced its popular Free Day event will happen on Saturday, April 23. Visitors can pre-book a timed slot from 10 am to 5 pm to explore all of the exciting exhibits.
View this post on Instagram
The feature attraction is T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, where guests can meet the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.
Presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants, the epic exhibit will bring visitors face-to-face with the most iconic dinosaur in the world while revealing its amazing story.
Stop by the Atrium to learn about fasting in the animal kingdom with Mustaali Raj’s 30 Days of Ramadan. The art exhibit invites viewers to find joy in learning while fostering a deeper connection with nature.
The free day, presented by BC Hydro, is an all-ages event. Tickets are available today at noon at scienceworld.ca and pre-booking is encouraged as the event is expected to fill up.
Science World Free Day
When: April 23, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Science World at TELUS World of Science – 1455 Quebec Street
Cost: Free. Tickets are available today at noon at scienceworld.ca and pre-booking is encouraged as the event is expected to fill up.