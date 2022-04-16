EventsNewsGreat OutdoorsCuratedOutdoors

Whistler's daring suspension bridge is set to reopen next month

Sarah Anderson
Apr 16 2022, 10:46 pm
This spring and summer, take your vacation time to new heights.

Whistler Blackcomb is set to launch its full summer program on Saturday, May 21, so it’s time to make your travel plans.

When it’s not skiing season, Whistler is prime for hiking, biking and taking in the best views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe (@travel_bc_)

As soon as the snow melts, the Peak Zone with its trail to the Cloudraker Skybridge will open.

Sitting at the peak of Whistler Mountain, the bridge is a breathtaking 130-metre alpine suspension bridge that takes you to the Raven’s Eye lookout.

You can access it via a 10-minute walk on a gravel trail from the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain. You’ll feel a slight wobble as you walk along the bridge, so you better not be afraid of heights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by em 🍄 (@strongem_)

This year, there’s new Cloudraker Interpretive Loop signage that features “Coast Salish Art by Squamish Nation artist James Harry, stories from the Skwxwu?7mesh Nation and Líl?wat Nation, on whose unceded territory the mountains sit, (and) explanations of the mountain’s man-made engineering feats and natural magic with detailed descriptions of the flora, fauna and alpine landscape viewpoints,” Whistler Blackcomb said in a release.

There’s more to do in Whistler than just the skybridge.

In the summer, you can walk amongst giant snow walls, hike along fields of alpine meadow wildflowers, and wander trails through an old growth forest.

Whether you’re driving up for a day, a weekend, or longer – Whistler isn’t just for winter.

Whistler Blackcomb Summer 360 Experience

When: Starting Saturday, May 21
Where: 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Tickets: from $85 per person

