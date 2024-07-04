Vancouver’s iconic geodesic dome at the easternmost end of False Creek is getting a significant additional funding infusion from the federal government to support further critical upgrades.

The federal government announced today it is providing Science World with $19 million in funding from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

This latest infusion will go towards insulation and necessary repairs to the leaky dome to support the reopening of the OMNIMAX theatre, which has been continuously closed since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. As well, the funding will support repairs to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical systems, as well as decking and pilings repairs, upgrades to the building envelope, and accessibility improvements.

These types of repairs and upgrades are also supported by $20 million in provincial funding, which was announced by Premier David Eby in April 2023. Science World has indicated that $9.3 million of the previously allocated provincial funding will go towards these dome and building mechanical systems upgrades.

The $19 million in federal funding announced today brings the federal government’s total contribution towards revitalizing Science World over the coming years to $29 million. This includes their previous $10 million allocation in October 2022 through the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (Pacifican), which funded critical building and gallery renovations, mechanical upgrades, accessibility features, cleaning and repainting of the dome exterior, and the installation of a new LED lighting system for the dome.

“Investing in Science World is an investment in a sustainable community, fostering opportunities for learning, exploration, discovery, and imagination,” said Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for Pacifican, in a statement today.

“These essential upgrades will not only ensure the iconic dome continues to light up Vancouver’s skyline, they will also enhance Science World’s resilience to climate change so that it continues to operate safely and remain accessible for all learners for years to come.”

Today’s funding will help reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 42% and greenhouse gas emissions by 66.5 tonnes annually.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of the federal government and this significant investment to ensure that Science World is here for generations to come,” said Tracy Redies, president and CEO of Science World, in a statement today.

“These critical infrastructure upgrades are not only vital to our own future but to the future generations of students, families and teachers who access our STEAM programming every day.”

In August 2023, Redies told Daily Hive Urbanized in an interview that Science World’s expansive upgrade project over 10 years carries a total cost of about $110 million, which now includes the approximately $49 million now covered by the federal and provincial governments.

The intention is to have the senior governments cover most of the critical building upgrades, while a future fundraising campaign seeking private donors and philanthropy will focus on revamping the interior spaces and exhibits.

The building requires significant upgrades. Its original dome structure, constructed as the Expo Centre for the Expo ’86 World’s Fair, was initially intended to be temporary and dismantled after six months. However, the building underwent major permanent expansions and upgrades in 1989 upon reopening as Science World, followed by further renovations and expansions in 2011.