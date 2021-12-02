If you were hoping to purchase the Toronto mansion featured in the hit show Schitt’s Creek, but there was a pesky $4 million standing in your way, there’s some good news! The asking price just dropped from $21,888,000 to a very reasonable $17,888,000.

The oversized home, located at 30 Fifeshire Road in Toronto, is best known as the Rose family’s mansion before they lost their fortune and were forced to move to a run down motel in Schitt’s Creek.

The 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom Toronto home has been on and off the market several times over the past few years at a variety of price points. In 2021 alone, it’s now been listed four different times. In February, it came on the market with an asking price of $14,980,000 and was then re-listed in March for $19,880,000. In October, it was listed once again with a near $22 million asking price. So far, no buyers have been found.

The Schitt’s Creek mansion, also known as La Belle Mansion, was built in Toronto’s St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood in 2012 and was inspired by the Palace of Versailles. It has a staggering 24,000 square feet of space outfitted with an in-home theatre, wine cellar, billiard room, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, golf simulator, and gym.

With all of that in mind, the jaw-dropping price tags start to make a bit more sense.

Whether the home will sell in the near future remains to be seen, but until then, we can all dream about buying it and living like the Roses (without losing all your money part, that is).