This $2.5 million Toronto house has see-through bathroom walls

If you’ve ever wondered what the ultimate level of intimacy is, you might find it in a recently listed Toronto house that has completely see-through bathroom walls.

The house, located at 75 Holborne Avenue in East York, came on the market for $2,488,800. Although it might be the price tag that would catch many people’s attention, it’s actually one of the home’s five bathrooms that’s the most jaw-dropping.

Inside one of the home’s bedrooms is a glass-enclosed bathroom, meaning everything from the toilet to the shower is in plain view of anyone in the room. Part of the bathroom does have a solid wall, but surprisingly it was the sinks that whoever designed the home chose to put behind there. The bathroom also has a large floor-to-ceiling window out to the street.

And it’s not just the bathroom — the rest of the Toronto house features plenty of glass too. Everything from the stairwell railings to the fridge door to the primary closet to the garage door to the wine cellar is see-through. Interestingly, or perhaps thankfully, none of the other bathrooms have glass walls.

The house appears to be a large, open concept design with a massive kitchen, spacious living room, and a finished basement. There’s also plenty of outdoor space with a backyard, back deck, and second-floor balcony, with the latter two being enclosed in glass.

The home (and especially the privacy-free bathroom) may not be for everybody, but whoever buys it will easily have one of the most unusual homes in the city.