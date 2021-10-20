"Schitt's Creek" Toronto mansion is back on the market for almost $22M

The Toronto mansion made famous around the world for its appearances in the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek is back on the market once again, and this time, for millions more.

The sprawling estate at 30 Fifeshire Road, best known as the Rose family’s home before losing all their money and being forced to move to Schitt’s Creek, hit the market in February of this year with an asking price of $14,980,000. It was then re-listed in March for $19,880,000, but the listing was later terminated.

But the 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom home is now back on the market with an even higher asking price of $21,888,000.

The Schitt’s Creek mansion, also known as La Belle Mansion, was built in the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood in 2012 and was inspired by the Palace of Versailles. It has a staggering 24,000 square feet of space outfitted with an in-home theatre, wine cellar, billiard room, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, golf simulator, and gym.

The home has been on and off the market since 2018 but has yet to find a buyer. It was originally listed in November 2018 for $21,788,000, with prices changing each time the property has been listed.

In 2019, the asking price was $19,880,000, and when it was re-listed in 2020, the price was lowered to $16,880,000. The most recent asking price is the highest it has ever been listed for.

Finding a buyer at high price points is by no means easy and typically takes quite a long time, considering the pool of buyers is relatively small. But if anyone has $22 million we can borrow, we’d gladly purchase it today!