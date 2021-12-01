1960s Toronto house sells in five days for $1.7 million

Toronto home prices continue to skyrocket across the board, with even decades-old homes fetching jaw-droppingly high prices, and a recently sold 1960s backsplit house is no exception.

Located at 65 Glentworth Road in Toronto’s Don Valley Village neighbourhood, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house came on the market with an asking price of $1,099,000. It sold just five days later for a whopping $1,700,000 — $601,000 over asking.

The Toronto house looks like it’s straight out of the 1960s with a closed floor plan, dated light fixtures, and vintage kitchen cabinets. The lower level, which has a walkout to the paved patio and massive backyard, has retro wall panelling.

But with homes like this, it’s typically less the house itself and more the property it sits on that buyers are interested in. This property in particular is a large 55 x 110-foot lot that backs onto a walking trail in Lescon Park, offering a more secluded feel than you can find in much of the city.

The listing even advertised the property as having the potential for a new build, saying buyers could customize it to suit their lifestyle. It also notes the home’s proximity to Fairview Mall, North York General, and the Sheppard subway line, which would no doubt have made it even more attractive to aspiring buyers.

With newer homes having already gone up on surrounding properties, it will be interesting to see what the buyers do with this one.