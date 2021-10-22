Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy shows support for Netflix employees amid walkout

A well-known Canadian voice is speaking out in support of trans solidarity.

Dan Levy made an Instagram post on Thursday, October 1, revealing how he feels about the recent Netflix walkouts over Dave Chappelle. “I stand with every employee at Netflix using their voice to ensure a safe and supportive work environment,” he wrote.

Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer, on Netflix contains transphobic and anti-LGBT remarks. Many Netflix employees expressed their concerns over the content and ultimately staged a walkout supporting trans solidarity on Wednesday, October 20.

“I’ve seen firsthand how vital television can be when it comes to influencing the cultural conversation. That impact is real and works both ways: positively AND negatively,” wrote Levy in his post.

“Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful. That isn’t a debate.”

The Closer is still available to watch on the streaming platform.

In September, Netflix announced a new partnership with Levy, which would see him writing and producing a variety of content and projects. Levy has plans to work on a rom-com film and a TV series.