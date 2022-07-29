A civil resistance group dedicated to ending old-growth logging in BC went around downtown Vancouver tagging popular tourist landmarks with their message.

The group has been mostly quiet since one of their members broke his pelvis falling from a ladder on a highway just outside Victoria in June. The group announced later that month it would stop disrupting highways, but this week’s message indicates they’re back in action.

“BC old growth forests are being clear cut as politicians enjoy summer vacation. We’re here to remind them of their broken promises,” the group said in a news release.

Save Old Growth unveiled its messages on July 28 in conjunction with Overshoot Day — the date when humans are estimated to have used up all the biological resources the earth can produce for the entire year.

The date has been moving earlier and earlier in the year over the past decades, according to Earth Overshoot Day. Back in 1971, humans didn’t use all the earth’s year-long resources until December.

Save Old Growth left messages at many popular destinations likely to be viewed by tourists, including the Gastown Steam Clock, Douglas Coupland’s Digital Orca, the Olympic Torch, Science World, and CBC’s downtown office.

“No tourism without justice,” the group tweeted.