Raincity Distillery: A new Squamish cocktail lounge and tasting room
Squamish is known as a beer drinker’s town, but what about those who prefer a well-crafted cocktail instead?
This is the question that Raincity Distillery is answering, a new distillery and cocktail bar set to open this week in the mountainside town.
- You might also like:
- A new Mount Pleasant sushi restaurant is soft opening this week
- Where to find local hot sauce during the Sriracha shortage
- 10 food events happening in Vancouver this week: July 11 to 17
The small-batch, craft distillery is located in Squamish’s industrial area and aims to provide a different drinking experience to both locals and those passing by on the Sea2Sky corridor.
Raincity originally released some of its products earlier this year in April, including a Loving Dusk Raspberry Gin, which is made with real raspberries.
The distillery also released an Iron Buddha Gin, its signature sipping gin, and a Black Tusk Smoked Vodka, both of which won awards at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
This new space will offer a cocktail lounge and tasting room, which will officially open to the public this Friday, July 15.
Swing by the opening at 5 pm and check out the paella pop-up and live music for the occasion.
Raincity Distillery
Address: 8-38918 Progress Way, Squamish
Phone: 236-818-1052