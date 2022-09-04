10 dead, 15 injured after mass stabbing spree in Saskatchewan

RCMP said 10 people are dead and at least 15 are injured following a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP provided the information at a press conference Sunday afternoon, saying the victims were found at 13 separate locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

“We believe some of the victims have been targeted, while others have been attacked randomly. There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to hospital,” RCMP stated.

This morning police were informed of a stabbing in the James Smith Cree Nation, with multiple calls coming in of multiple stabbings in the community.

The suspects have been identified by Saskatchewan RCMP as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, and brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

The incident spurred an Interprovincial Civil Emergency to be issued for Alberta and Manitoba.

The suspects may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue, Saskatchewan license 119 MPI.

You might also like: Wildfire outside Jasper grows nearly four times in size over the weekend (VIDEO)

Alberta under alert for suspects following 'random' stabbings in Saskatchewan

BC man charged after fatal stabbing outside Banff bar

Mounties added to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers. Report any information to your local police, and report emergencies to 9-1-1.