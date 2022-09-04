BC man charged after fatal stabbing outside Banff bar

A BC man has been charged following a fatal stabbing outside a Banff bar over the Labour Day long weekend, according to RCMP.

On Saturday, just after midnight, Banff RCMP responded to a 911 call advising a male had been stabbed following an altercation outside of a local drinking establishment on Banff Avenue.

Upon arrival, the injured male was located. The 27-year-old male, from Foothills County, Alta, was transported to the hospital, where he was declared deceased.

You might also like: Man dead following a fight outside a bar in Banff

Wildfire outside Jasper triples in size over the weekend (VIDEO)

John Proule, 20, a resident of Lake Country, BC, has been charged with second-degree murder.

A second suspect was released from police custody without charges, as it was determined he was not directly involved.

Over the weekend, Banff RCMP issued a news release looking to “assure the public that there is no immediate danger to the community.”

“Police acknowledge the concern the general public may have due to the two recent violent events in Banff.”

RCMP said it believes these to be isolated incidents and that there is no further concern for the safety and security of the general public, including both residents and visitors of Banff.