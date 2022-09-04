A wildfire outside the Jasper townsite has quadrupled in size since Friday, ballooning to an estimated 1,500 hectares.

Jasper National Park provided an update on the Chetamon wildfire Sunday morning.

The wildfire is spreading across steep slopes and remains 400 metres from the powerline, with winds yesterday pushing flames into the upper slopes of the Vine Creek valley.



No communities are currently at risk, however, Jasper residents should be prepared for a power outage if Jasper’s power supply is damaged.

Eight helicopters are working on the wildfire, along with 77 Parks Canada firefighters and personnel, along with pilots and contractors.

The park has also moved to protect critical cultural sites from the blaze, such as the Moberly Homestead and the Snaring warden station.



“One of the first steps fire crews took was to lay hose lines and sprinkler systems at these important places,” the park wrote on its Facebook page.

“These sprinklers will draw water from nearby creeks or wetlands and help to prevent them from burning if the fire advances closer to them.”

Environment Canada has also issued a special air quality statement for areas around the Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.