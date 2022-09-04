Alberta under alert for suspects following 'random' stabbings in Saskatchewan

An Interprovincial Civil Emergency has been issued for Alberta following a dangerous person alert after multiple stabbings in Saskatchewan.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Sunday afternoon in response to the incident.

“An RCMP alert is being extended to Manitoba and Alberta. A Dangerous Person Alert is in place after multiple stabbing incidents were reported on September 4 in multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” the alert stated.

Two male suspects may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue, Saskatchewan license 119 MPI.

The suspects have been identified by Saskatchewan RCMP as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, and brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

Do not approach suspicious persons and do not pick up hitchhikers. Report any information to your local police, and report emergencies to 9 1 1.