Saskatchewan stabbing spree suspect found dead, brother still at large

Damien Sanderson (left) was found dead Monday. His brother Myles Sanderson (right) is still at large. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

One of the brothers named as a suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbing spree has been found dead.

Damien Sanderson’s body was found Monday morning in a grassy area outside a house in the James Smith Cree Nation that was being examined by investigators.

His body had obvious injuries, and they’re not believed to be self-inflicted, RCMP officers said during a news conference.

Damien’s brother, Myles Sanderson, is still at large and may be in the Regina area.

Myles may be injured, but investigators don’t know for sure. Police advised the public that he may seek medical attention — and that even if he’s hurt he’s still dangerous.

Anyone who sees Myles is advised to call 911 immediately. Police say he has a lengthy criminal record involving property and violent crime.

The discovery of Damien’s body has brought the total number of casualties from the stabbing spree to 11. There were also 19 people injured in the First Nation and nearby town of Weldon.

Myles is facing three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering in connection with Sunday’s violence.

Reports of stabbings began coming in early Sunday morning, and by the end of the day investigators had found 13 separate crime scenes.

Police put out a warning for residents of Regina to consider sheltering in place because Myles is considered armed and dangerous. He could be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI.