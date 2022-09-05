"Shocking and heartbreaking": Flags lowered over Saskatchewan stabbing spree

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians following a stabbing spree in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan. (CPAC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Canadians on Labour Day after a stabbing spree in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 18 hurt.

Trudeau called the event “shocking and heartbreaking” and urged residents of Saskatchewan to be careful and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

In addition, Trudeau announced flags on all federal buildings in Saskatchewan as well as the Peace Tower in Ottawa would be lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect.

“Tragedies like these have become all too common-place,” Trudeau said.

I spoke with @PremierScottMoe and James Smith Cree Nation leadership to express my condolences following yesterday’s attacks. I let them know our government is ready to assist in any way we can, and that we’re here to support the people of Saskatchewan during this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 5, 2022

Reports of violence started coming in Sunday morning from the James Smith Cree Nation, about a two-hour drive from Saskatoon. First responders found victims at 13 separate locations within the First Nation and the nearby village of Weldon.

Police said some victims appear to have been targeted, while others were attacked randomly.

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson have been named as suspects, but they’re still at large. Police believe they’re travelling in a black Nissan Rogue, and the pair may have been spotted in Regina most recently.

Residents of that city have been advised to consider sheltering in place.

Hundreds of RCMP staff are currently working to finding the suspects and arrest them.

“To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond – please be assured that we are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy and to ensure your safety,” says Saskatchewan RCMP Commander Officer Rhonda Blackmore said in a news release.

Although the men aren’t in custody yet, they’ve both been charged with several counts of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.