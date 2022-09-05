Police charge Saskatchewan stabbing suspects and race to arrest them

Police are still searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing spree in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and 18 injured.

The two suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, have so far evaded arrest — but police have now charged both with several counts of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

Hundreds of RCMP staff are currently dedicated to finding the suspects and arresting them.

“To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond – please be assured that we are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy and to ensure your safety,” says Saskatchewan RCMP Commander Officer Rhonda Blackmore said in a news release.

The violence broke out in the James Smith Cree Nation Sunday, about a two hour drive from Saskatoon. Victims have so far been found at 13 separate locations within the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon.

“We believe some of the victims have been targeted, while others have been attacked randomly. There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to hospital,” police said Sunday.

An emergency alert was issued about the incident, and police have advised residents in the Regina area to take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Residents are advised to use caution when allowing people into their home, and no to pick up hitchhikers.

The suspects may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.